FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for FB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens raised their target price on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $682.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.44.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 29,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

