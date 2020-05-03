Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $402,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NYSE GE opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

