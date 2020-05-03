Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

