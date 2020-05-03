Financial Comparison: Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) & CNB Financial (OTCMKTS:CCNE)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Westbury Bancorp alerts:

8.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westbury Bancorp and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CNB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and CNB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.64 million 1.55 $6.89 million N/A N/A CNB Financial $181.70 million 1.47 $40.08 million $2.63 6.61

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 18.93% N/A N/A CNB Financial 21.40% 13.31% 1.10%

Volatility and Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNB Financial beats Westbury Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family loans, commercial business loans, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and automobile loans, as well as education loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services. It operates eight banking offices in Washington and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin; and loan production offices in Dane and Outagamie counties, Wisconsin. The company also operates nine ATMs at its branches and one other at a stand-alone location. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 12, 2019, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.