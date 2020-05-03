Financial Contrast: Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) vs. Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPOR)

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Gulfport Energy -116.37% 4.70% 2.40%

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.8, indicating that its stock price is 580% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.23 -$2.00 billion $0.72 2.75

Pioneer Oil and Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pioneer Oil and Gas and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 6 4 2 0 1.67

Gulfport Energy has a consensus target price of $3.09, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it had 4.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 11,480 MBbls of oil; 2,320,705 millions of cubic feet of natural gas, and 39,710 millions of cubic feet of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

