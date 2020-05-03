Financial Review: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) & Tenaga Nasional Bhd (NYSE:TNABY)

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ormat Technologies pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ormat Technologies and Tenaga Nasional Bhd, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00 Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $75.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 11.81% 5.01% 2.33% Tenaga Nasional Bhd N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $746.04 million 4.22 $88.10 million $1.46 42.24 Tenaga Nasional Bhd $10.94 billion 1.55 $1.59 billion N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has higher revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Tenaga Nasional Bhd on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Other segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Tenaga Nasional Bhd

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.