First Bank Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for First Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23.

FRBA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

FRBA opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $148.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.86. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

