First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $925.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,318.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

