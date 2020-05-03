First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

