First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

