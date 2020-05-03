First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 779 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

VEU opened at $42.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

