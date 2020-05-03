First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 33,270 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 150,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,585,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

DIS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

