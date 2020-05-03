First National Bank of Omaha Has $20.39 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

