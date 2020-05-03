Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19. The stock has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.