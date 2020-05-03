Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 63.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $218.57 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.