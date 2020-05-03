Fruth Investment Management Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 141,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

