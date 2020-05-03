FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after buying an additional 203,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,607,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 82,101 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.49. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

