FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Issued By Raymond James

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFX. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.18 and a one year high of C$18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.12 million and a PE ratio of 2.85.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.00 million.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

