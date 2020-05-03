FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Home Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Home Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.36 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 18.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

