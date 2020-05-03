FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Steris PLC Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:STE)

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Steris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steris’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

STE has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Shares of STE stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.75. Steris has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Steris by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Steris by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

