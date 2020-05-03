FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $32.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $32.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

BIIB stock opened at $293.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.06. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.