FY2020 Earnings Forecast for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Issued By William Blair

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for K12 in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for K12’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on LRN. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NYSE LRN opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. K12 has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $930.92 million, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. K12’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in K12 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,717,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in K12 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,327,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 328,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in K12 by 2,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in K12 by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 201,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter worth $4,893,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

