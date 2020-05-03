FY2020 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.