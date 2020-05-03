FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Lowered by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

BXP stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $697,366.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,869 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,050.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

