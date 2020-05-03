FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Cut by DA Davidson

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DCOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $542.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

