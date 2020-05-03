FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Limited Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24).

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$8.26 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.67. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

