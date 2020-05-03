FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Cut by Wedbush

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOPE. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of HOPE opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.73. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.