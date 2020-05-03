FY2020 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 34.49%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

