FY2020 EPS Estimates for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Raised by Northcoast Research

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Msci in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.19.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $319.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.99. Msci has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 381.88% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Msci by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Msci by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Msci by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Msci by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Msci by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

