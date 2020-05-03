FY2020 EPS Estimates for nVent Electric PLC Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $8,533,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

