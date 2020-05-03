FY2020 EPS Estimates for Reliant Bancorp Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RBNC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 12.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Also, Director William Lawson Mabry acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $124,135. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

