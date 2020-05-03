FY2020 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Lowered by Analyst

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

TVPKF opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

