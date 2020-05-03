FY2020 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) Lifted by Raymond James

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WFT. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$38.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.99. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$21.60 and a twelve month high of C$70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -16.26.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

