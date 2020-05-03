FY2020 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Lowered by Analyst

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WPX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of WPX opened at $5.43 on Friday. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 907,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 732,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in WPX Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,007,000 after acquiring an additional 322,195 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

