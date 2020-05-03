Gateley (LON:GTLY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.07) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.21. The firm has a market cap of $185.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. Gateley has a 1 year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In related news, insider Peter Gareth Davies sold 176,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £352,590 ($463,812.15).

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

