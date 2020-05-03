Gibson Energy (GEI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$19.27 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.96 and a twelve month high of C$28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

GEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.68.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

