Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLEN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Glencore to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 234.33 ($3.08).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 139.78 ($1.84) on Friday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 109.76 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 339.25 ($4.46). The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion and a PE ratio of -46.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other Glencore news, insider Peter Coates purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

