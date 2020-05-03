Gogold Resources’ (GGD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

GGD opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. Gogold Resources has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Gogold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

