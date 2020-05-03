Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniCredit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded UniCredit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $7.30 on Thursday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

