Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 111 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 63.2% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 58,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $218.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average is $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.20.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

