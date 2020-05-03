Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,185.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,318.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

