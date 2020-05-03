Greenleaf Trust Buys 3,775 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

