Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

NYSE:BA opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.