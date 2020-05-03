Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

