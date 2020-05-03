Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $253.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

