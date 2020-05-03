Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $162.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.82.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.