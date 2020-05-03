Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $159,629,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after purchasing an additional 805,327 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $86,867,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,718,000 after buying an additional 329,660 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

KSU opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.86. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

