Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Greggs (LON:GRG) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greggs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 1,714 ($22.55) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,652.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,030.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16.

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside acquired 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,503 ($19.77) per share, with a total value of £1,803.60 ($2,372.53).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

