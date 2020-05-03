Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $291.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $121.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

