Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

